NSE ROUNDUP: Market adds N82bn amidst improved liquidity

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) posted losses on Monday, Tuesday and Friday and recorded gains on Wednesday and Thursday.

The liquidity seen in the market this week was higher than that of last week as volume of trade rose by 25%.

All the key market performance indicators closed higher. However, a negative market breadth was recorded this week as 29 losers emerged against 33 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) and the Market Capitalisation simultaneously advanced by 0.63% to 25,199.84 basis points and N13.146 trillion respectively.

Trade Volume of 1.327 billion shares worth N13.934 billion was recorded in 19,392 deals this week compared to the 1.065 billion shares valued at N10.798 billion posted in 20,482 deals last week.

On the Activity Chart, the Financial Services sector dominated trade with 886.545 million shares estimated at N8.360 billion traded in 10,161 deals. Specifically, it contributed 66.79% and 60% to the total equity volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates sector came next, trading 155.956 million shares worth N187.728 million in 828 deals. The Consumer Goods industry followed, trading 141.099 million shares priced at N2.229 billion in 1,671 deals.

As regards Index Movement, all indices advanced except NSE 30, NSE Premium, NSE Banking, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE MERI Value, NSE Lotus and NSE Industrial Goods Indices which depreciated by 0.31%, 1.27%, 0.03%, 0.07, 0.01, 0.70% and 2.71% respectively. The NSE ASeM did not change.

