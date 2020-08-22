NSE ROUNDUP: Market capitalisation improves marginally amidst worsening liquidity

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a loss on Monday but posted gains Tuesday through Friday, resulting in a weekly appreciation of N12.224 billion.

The liquidity seen in the market this week was lower than that of last week as volume of trade fell by 28.4%.

All the key market performance indicators closed higher. A positive market breadth was recorded this week as 31 losers emerged against 27 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) and the Market Capitalisation simultaneously advanced by 0.09% to 25,221.87 basis points and N13.158 trillion respectively.

Trade Volume of 950.414 million shares worth N10.123 billion was recorded in 16,647 deals this week compared to the 1.327 billion shares valued at N13.934 billion posted in 19,392 deals last week.

On the Activity Chart, the Financial Services sector dominated trade with 624.278 million shares estimated at N6.181 billion traded in 8,131 deals. Specifically, it contributed 65.68% and 61.06% to the total equity volume and value respectively. The Consumer Goods sector came next, trading 96.320 million shares worth N2.199 billion in 3,148 deals. The Conglomerates industry followed, trading 89.376 million shares priced at N145.612 million in 757 deals.

As regards Index Movement, all indices advanced except NSE Oil/Gas, NSE Lotus and NSE Industrial Goods Indices which fell by 0.92%, 0.12% and 0.41% respectively. The NSE ASeM did not budge.

