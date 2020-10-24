NSE ROUNDUP: Market closed on an upbeat note despite nationwide #EndSARS protests

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a modest appreciation this week, edging up by N19.655 billion in spite of the anti-police brutality protests that disrupted business activities for the most part of the week.

All the key market performance indicators climbed further. However, a negative market breadth was recorded as 35 losers emerged against 28 gainers. The All Share Index (ASI) and the market capitalisation simultaneously advanced by 0.13%. While the former closed at 28,697.06 basis points, the latter closed at N14.999 trillion.

Trade Volume of 1.505 billion shares worth N19.668 billion was recorded in 20,552 deals relative to the 1.955 billion shares valued at N22.978 billion posted in 22,844 deals last week.

On the Activity Chart, the Financial Services sector dominated trade with 1.196 billion shares estimated at N14.950 billion traded in 11,318 deals. Specifically, it added 79.47% and 76.01% to the total equity volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates sector came next, trading 97.167 million shares worth N269.045 million in 516 deals. The Consumer Goods industry was third, trading 77.588 million shares priced at N1.928 billion in 3,461 deals.

As regards Index Movement, all indices depreciated save for NSE-Main Board, NSE 30, NSE MERI Growth and NSE Consumer Goods which rose by 0.79%, 0.14%, 0.68% and 2.86% respectively. The NSE ASeM Index did not change.

