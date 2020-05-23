NSE ROUNDUP: Market gains N694.3bn as volume bettered trade

The market maintained an upbeat trend throughout this week as buy pressure outweighed investors’ desire to sell off their stocks.

Trade volume was at six-week high this week, raising hopes that liquidity may be round the corner.

All the key market performance indicators closed higher. A positive market breadth was recorded this week as 55 gainers emerged against 8 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) and the Market Capitalisation both advanced by 5.59% to 25,204.75 basis points and N13.136 trillion respectively.

Trade Volume of 1.718 billion shares worth N18.849 billion was recorded in 26,367 deals this week compared to the 926.418 million shares valued at N9.768 billion posted in 20,910 deals last week.

On the Activity Chart, the Financial Services sector dominated trade with 1.273 billion shares estimated at N11.362 billion traded in 13,808 deals. Specifically, it contributed 74.08% and 60.26% to the total equity volume and value respectively. The Industrial Goods sector came next, trading 102.377 million shares worth N3.194 billion in 2,956 deals. The Healthcare industry followed, trading 99.620 million shares priced at N493.348 million in 1,194 deals.

As regards Index Movement, all indices advanced save for NSE AseM which remained unchanged.

