NSE ROUNDUP: Nigeria's stock market performance in the last five days | Ripples Nigeria

Business
NSE ROUNDUP: Nigeria’s stock market performance in the last five days
At the end of stock market this week, investors traded 2.342 billion shares worth N19.272 billion in 20,173 deals. This shows market participation was low when compared to previous week which recorded 1.675 billion shares – valued at N23.541 billion – in 21,732 deals.
By volume of shares traded, activities were mostly recorded in Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) which recorded 1.888 billion shares valued at N12.446 billion traded in 12,019 deals.
Natural Resources Industry came next having recorded 201.260 million shares worth N41.295 million in 27 deals, while Conglomerates Goods Industry accounted for 62.053 million shares worth N65.672 million in 612 deals.
For companies, Unity Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc were the top three equities by volume, accounting for 1.471 billion shares worth N7.114 billion in 2,317 deals.
The three companies contributed 62.82% and 36.91% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
Top five gainers
The top five gainers for this week were Eterna Oil, which gained N0.96kobo to move from N4.62kobo to N5.58kobo per share. SFS Real Estate Investment gained N6.20kobo in share price, which rose to N62.40kobo to N68.60kobo.
Read also: NSE ROUNDUP: Zenith Bank, Eterna suffer massive sell-off, as market closes week in red
NNFM share price rose by N0.55kobo to N6.20kobo per share from N5.65kobo. Unity Bank also made the list of gainers after it share price opened the week with 0.66kobo, but closed with N0.72kobo following a 9.09 percent gain.
Smart Products Nigeria completed the top five after gaining 8.33 percent in share price, which had opened the week with N0.24kobo, but closed with N0.26kobo per share.
Top five losers
Neimeth International lost N0.31kobo in share price, as it stock price declined to N1.78kobo per share from N2.09 per share.
Africa Prudential closed the week with N5.35kobo per share after losing N0.60kobo in share price which fell from N5.95kobo per share.
NCR Nigeria lost N0.30kobo in share price which fell from N3.09 to 2.79kobo per share. Linkage Assurance share price fell to N0.50kobo per share from N0.55kobo after losing 9.09kobo in share price.
Lasaco Assurance share price declined by 6.92 percent to close the week at N1.21kobo per share after opening with N1.30kobo per share.
