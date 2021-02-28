NSE ROUNDUP: Top five gainers, losers | Ripples Nigeria

Business
NSE ROUNDUP: Top five gainers, losers
The Nigerian stock market, in the week gone by was mostly in a bearish territory, but it managed to pull a total turnover of 1.930 billion shares worth N20.656 billion in 24,687 deals.
Last week trading surpassed the 1.541 billion shares valued at N18.235 billion which investors traded in 22,752 deals. The sectors that recorded more trading activities were Financial Services, Conglomerate Industry and Consumer Goods.
The stock market performance last week was supported by trading in the top three equities: Wema Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and First Bank Holding Plc, all of which by volume-size accounted for 782.167 million shares worth N8.914 billion in 4,624 deals, contributing 40.52% and 43.15% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively
According to data from NSE, the top gainers in the course of the week were; Academy Press, which gained 17.4 percent in share price, to rise from N0.35kobo per share to N0.41kobo per share.
Oando made the list following a gain of N0.38kobo in share price, to rise from N3.07 to N3.45kobo per share. UPDC Real Estate rose from N5.35kobo to N5.85kobo per share after accruing N0.50kobo.
NSE ROUNDUP: Nigerian banks rule stock market
Chams Plc gained 9.09 percent in share price to rise from N0.22kobo per share to N0.24kobo. Royal Exchange completed the top five having gained 8 percent in its share price to end trading for the week at N0.27kobo against the N0.25kobo it started with.
Lasaco Assurance topped the highest losers for last week following a loss of N0.81kobo in share price to end trading at N1.23kobo, having opened the week with N1.68kobo.
Africa Prudential share price dropped by N1.55kobo last week to close at N5.75kobo per share against the N7.30kobo it opened with.
Sunu Assurances also lost N0.15kobo in share price to decline from N0.81kobo to N0.66kobo per share.
Champion Brew closed the week with N2.52kobo per share, below the N2.97kobo per share it opened the week with after losing N0.45kobo per share.
Niger Insurance share price dropped by 13.04 percent to N0.20kobo per share from N0.23kobo per share.
By Fakoyejo Olalekan…
