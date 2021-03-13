NSE ROUNDUP: Zenith Bank, Eterna suffer massive sell-off, as market closes week in red | Ripples Nigeria

During the just concluded trading week, over 1.67 billion shares worth N23.54 billion exchanged hands in 21,732 deals.

This shows less activities occured in the capital market when compared to last week’s trading, which saw 2.09 billion shares valued at N29.74 billion passed around in 24,238 deals.

According to data from NSE, Financial Services, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods were the most active industry by volume. Financial Services topped the chart with 1.200 billion shares, valued at N10.27 billion, traded in 12,518 deals.

Following from afar is Consumer Goods, which recorded 110.564 million shares worth N3.577 billion, traded in 3,234 deals. Industrial Goods completed the top three with a turnover of 99.761 million shares worth N5.322 billion in 1,309 deals.

Meanwhile, Nigerian banks were the top three equities at the just concluded trading week, with United Bank for Africa Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Zenith Bank Plc occupying these positions by number of volumes.

It was gathered that UBA, First Bank and Zenith Bank accounted for 524.548 million shares worth N5.957 billion in 5,346 deals, contributing 31.32 percent and 25.30 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

In the last five days of trading, thirty-five equities appreciated in price, surpassing the fourteen equities recorded last week. Thirty-eight equities recorded a plunge in their share price, lower than seventy-one equities in the previous week.

Eighty-nine equities remained unchanged, higher than seventy-seven equities recorded in the preceding week.

For the top five gainers of last week, Champion Brew gained N0.76kobo, to end the week with N2.44kobo, higher than the N1.68kobo it opened the week with.

Regency Assurance gained 22.22 percent to move its share price from N0.27kobo to N0.30kobo.

Smart Products Nigeria’s share price rose from N0.20kobo to N0.24kobo, after gaining 20 percent.

Morison Industries share price rose to N0.79kobo following a gain of N0.13kobo, to move its stock price from N0.66kobo.

Neimeth share price rose from N1.75kobo to N2.09 after gaining N0.34kobo in the five days of trading.

For the top losers, Eterna Plc lost N1.08 in its share price to end the week with N4.52kobo per share, against the N5.70kobo it opened the week with.

Meyer Plc share price plunged by 18 percent to end the week with N0.41kobo, against the N0.50 Lobo it opened with.

African Alliance Insurance share price dipped to N0.20kobo at the end of trading for the just concluded week, following a 16.67 percent loss in share price which had started the week with N0.24kobo.

United Capital share price failed to surpass the N5.72kobo per share it opened the capital market with, as it declined to N4.80kobo after losing N0.92kobo.

Zenith Bank completed the top five losers list following a loss of N3.95kobo in share price. The lender had opened with N25.30kobo during the week, but closed with 21.35kobo.

