NSE: Royal Exchange, Ardova, Mutual Benefits top losers as stocks shed N7bn

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded more loses on Wednesday as negative sentiments persisted, causing profit-taking in a number of stocks.

The Insurance Index was the day’s worst performer of the five sectorial indices assessed, declining by 1.04% to 157.64 index points.

Trade ended with a negative breadth as 21 losers emerged against 13 gainers.

The All Share Index (ASI) dipped by 0.04% to close at 35,021.26 index points. The market capitalisation slipped up by N7 billion to N18.304 trillion at the end of trade.

Year to date, the index is up by 30.47%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

FTN Cocoa led gainers on the NSE on Wednesday, appreciating by 8.82% to close at N0.37. Union Diagnostic added up 8% to end trade at N0.27. Chams went up by 4.76% to N0.22. Unity rose to N0.67, notching up 4.69% in the process. Regal Insurance completed the top 5, climbing by 4.55% to N0.23.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Royal Exchange led losers on the NSE on Wednesday, declining by 8.70% to close at N0.21. Ardova shed 8.65% to end trade at N13.20. Mutual Benefits fell to N0.22, losing 8.33%. Champion slumped to N0.90, recording 8.16% depreciation. Fidson closed at N4.50, going down by 7.79%.

TOP 5 TRADES

283.090 million shares estimated at N3.420 billion were traded in 3,855 deals on the NSE on Wednesday.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock on the NSE with 40.781 million of its stocks worth N285.724 million traded in 193 deals. 32.658 million units of GTB shares priced at N1.083 billion exchanged hands in 241 transactions. AIICO had 30.096 million shares valued at N33.134 million traded in 34 deals. Zenith Bank traded 29.719 million shares estimated at N698.088 million in 450 transactions. Mutual Benefits traded 23.091 million shares valued at N5.080 million in 32 deals.

