NSE: SCOA, Prestige among top losers as market cap crashes by 0.01%

Investors lost N2.44 billion following the crash in the equity capitalization by 0.01 percent at the close of business on the floor of the Nigerian capital market on Wednesday.

The equity capitalization slipped from N20.606 trillion to N20.603 trillion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

The All Share Index was down by 4.69 basis points to settle at 39,545.67 compared to 39,550.36 achieved on Tuesday.

Investors traded 132.07 million shares valued at N2.67 billion in 3,307 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 110.77 million shares valued at N3.08 billion that exchanged hands in 3,305 deals the previous day.

Pharmdeko led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.13kobo to move from N1.30kobo to N1.43kobo per share.

BOC Gas gained 9.78 percent during trading to increase its share price from N9.20kobo to N10.10kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour’s share price was up by 9.72 percent to end trading at N2.71kobo from N2.47kobo per share.

Courtville’s share price gained 8 percent to move from N0.25kobo to N0.27kobo per share at the end of trading.

Associated Bus Transport’s share price rose by 6.06 percent to end trading with N0.35kobo from N0.33kobo per share.

SCOA topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.17kobo from its share price during trading to drop from N1.76kobo to N1.59kobo per share.

Prestige share price declined from N0.48kobo to N0.44kobo per share following a loss of 8.33 percent in its share price.

Regal Insurance share price plunged by 6.98 percent to end trading at N0.40kobo from N0.43kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit share price declined from N0.43kobo to N0.40kobo per share after losing 5.71 percent in share price during trading.

Caverton completed the list as its share price fell by 5.49 percent to end trading at N1.72kobo from N1.82kobo per share.

Transcorp was the most active stock as investors traded 14.14 million shares worth N13.52 million.

Chams shares were traded at a volume of 14.06 million and valued at N2.91 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 8.15 million shares traded at a cost of N206.22 million.

GTCO reported 6.22 million shares worth N174.96 million, while Oando recorded over 5.38 million traded shares at a value of N26.77 million.

