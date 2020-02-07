NSE: Sell Pressure in blue-chip stocks reverses Thursday’s gain

The Nigerian Stock Exchange ended Friday’s trade in the negative territory as all the key market performance indicators ended in the red. A negative market breadth posted as there were 16 gainers against 18 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.26% basis points to close at 28,067.09. The market capitalisation closed at N14.618 trillion. Year to date, the index is up by 4.56%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Flour Mills led the gainers’ chart today, appreciating by 3.64% to close at N22.8. Julius Berger went up by 2.28% to N22.45. Dangote Sugar rose to N13.4, notching up 3.47% in the process. BUA Cement added 1.14% to end today’s trade at N35.4. Vitafoam completed the top 5, climbing by 4.81% to N5.45.

TOP 5 LOSERS

MTNN was the worst performing stock today, declining by 1.02% to close at N117. Cadbury shed 7.22% to close at N9. C&I Leasing fell to N5.4, losing 10%. GTB slumped to N29.5, recording 1.67% depreciation. ETI closed at N7.1, going down by 4.05%.

TOP 5 TRADES

303.933 million shares estimated at N6.386 billion were traded today in 4,243 deals.

GTB was the most active stock with 76.797 million units of its stocks worth N2.267 Billion traded in 309 deals. 58.628 million units of Zenith shares priced at N1.160 billion exchanged hands in 704 transactions. Japaul had 17.767 million shares valued at N3.773 million traded in 77 deals. FBN Holdings traded 15.759 million shares estimated at N94.839 million in 337 transactions. UBA traded 15.560 million shares valued at N121.266 million in 207 deals.

