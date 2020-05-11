NSE: Sell pressure persists as market sheds 0.39%

As witnessed at the last session, the determination of many investors to cash out of their stocks caused the market to close in the negative territory Monday.

The Banking Index was worst hit among the sector indices, slumping by 2.76% as large volumes of shares of GTB, Union Bank and Zenith Bank were put up for sale.

Nevertheless, the market breadth closed on a positive note with were 14 gainers emerging as against 12 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) shrank tighter by 0.39% to close at 23,950.83 basis points. Market Capitalisation fell to N12.482 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 10.77%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Unilever led advancers, appreciating by 10% to close at N11.55. McNichols added up 0.46% to end today’s trade at N9.52. Jaiz Bank went up by 9.09% to N0.60. Eterna advanced to N2.33, notching up 7.87% in the process. C & I Leasing completed the top 5, climbing by 6.67% to close at N4.80.

TOP 5 LOSERS

CAP led losers at today’s session, declining by 9.83% to close at N20.65. Wapic shed 9.09% to close at N0.30. UAC Property fell to N0.84, losing 8.70%. Union Bank of Nigeria dipped to N6.40, recording 8.57% depreciation. Honeywell Flour closed at N0.98, going down by 8.41%.

TOP 5 TRADES

207.249 million shares estimated at N1.776 billion were traded today in 4,460 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock today with 44.114 million units of its stocks worth N207.574 million traded in 313 deals. 27.690 million units of GTB shares priced at N582.021 million exchanged hands in 454 transactions. Regal Insurance had 20.691 million shares valued at N4.139 million traded in 16 deals. Aiico Insurance traded 14.445 million shares estimated at N13.301 million in 109 transactions. Zenith Bank traded 12.266 million shares valued at N185.314 million in 410 deals.

