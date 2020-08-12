NSE: Seplat, Airtel, Presco drive N134bn gain as market hits 8-week high

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) hit an 8-week high on Wednesday, driven by gains in heavyweights like Seplat, Airtel, Presco, Okomu Oil and Guinnes.

Buy pressure on many stocks helped the market add N134.473 billion.

A positive market breadth was reported as there were 18 gainers against 11 losers at the end of trade.

The Oil and Gas Index came top among the sectorial indices, advancing by 5.24% to 188.52 basis points.

The All Share Index (ASI) expanded by 1.04% to close at 25,141.48. Market capitalisation closed at N13.115 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 6.34%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Seplat led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10% to close at N385. Cadbury went up by 9.93% to N7.75. Airtel rose to N380, notching up 9.20% in the process. Prestige added 8.89% to end today’s trade at N0.49. Neimeth completed the top 5, climbing by 8.11% to N2.

READ ALSO: NSE: Investors lose N75bn as profit-taking persists

TOP 5 LOSERS

Champion Breweries was the worst performing stock, declining by 9.30% to close at N0.78. Consolidated Hallmark shed 8.11% to close at N0.34. Mutual Benefits fell to N0.20, losing 4.76%. Sunu Assurance slumped to N0.20, recording 4.76% depreciation. Access closed at N6.40, going down by 2.29%.

TOP 5 TRADES

204.878 million shares estimated at N3.830 billion were traded today in 3,636 deals.

GTB was the most active stock for with 66.252 million units of its stocks worth N1.646 billion traded in 329 deals. 24.005 million units of Access Bank shares priced at N155.812 million exchanged hands in 165 transactions. Zenith had 15.209 million shares valued at N255.328 million traded in 322 deals. FBN Holdings traded 13.953 million shares estimated at N70.622 million in 197 transactions. Sterling Bank traded 13.213 million shares valued at N15.700 million in 246 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions