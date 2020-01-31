NSE: Stanbic, CAP Plc, Presco lead losers as market sheds N96 billion

The Nigerian Stock Exchange ended Friday’s trade in the negative territory as it recorded depreciation in all its Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). A negative market breadth was however posted as there were 11 gainers against 24 losers. All the sector indices shed value save for the Oil and Gas Index, which added up 0.36% to close at 251.55 basis points. The All Share Index (ASI) slumped by 0.65% basis points to close at 28,843.53. Market capitalisation closed at N14.857 trillion. Year to date, the index is up by 7.46%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

BUA Cement topped the gainers’ chart today, appreciating by 0.68% to close at N37. Access Bank added up 2.59% to end today’s trade at N9.9. Oando went up by 2.78% to N3.7. Jaiz Bank rose to N0.72, notching up 9.09% in the process. Champion Breweries completed the top 5, climbing by 6.59% to N0.97.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Stanbic was the worst performing stock today, declining by 7.83% to close at N38.25. CAP Plc shed 9.09% to close at N25. Presco fell to N49.85, losing 4.59%. GTB slumped to N30, recording 3.23% depreciation. PZ closed at N5.1, going down by 9.73%.

TOP 5 TRADES

348.609 million shares estimated at N4.207 billion were traded today in 4,610 deals.

Zenith Bank was the most active stock with 47.421 million units of its stocks worth N994.643 million traded in 591 deals. 44.108 million units of Unilever shares priced at N661.632 million exchanged hands in 70 transactions. UBA had 30.235 million shares valued at N241.783 million traded in 382 deals. GTB traded 26.300 million shares estimated at N790.169 million in 233 transactions. Access Bank traded 23.941 million shares valued at N226.202 million in 259 deals.

