NSE: Unilever, Julius Berger lead losers as index sheds 0.26%

The Nigerian bourse began the week on a losing note today as profit-taking and recently released company results impacted stock prices and overall market performance conspicuously. However, a positive market breadth was posted today: there were 14 gainers compared to 13 losers. The Insurance, Consumer Goods and Industrial indices all appreciated, gaining 0.51%, 0.21% and 0.07% respectively while Oil and Gas and Banking Indices lost 0.04% and 1.19% in that order.

The All Share Index (ASI) shrank by 0.26% to close at 29,552.99 basis points. Market Capitalisation fell to N15.223 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is up by 10.10%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

In value terms, Okomu Oil led advancers, appreciating by 3.03% to close at N68. Nigerian Breweries added up 3.85% to end today’s trade at N54. Vitafoam, apparently driven by its impressive recently released Q4 2019 results, went up by 6% to N5.3. NAHCO advanced to N2.69, notching up 9.80% in the process. NPF Microfinance Bank completed the top 5, climbing by 9.73% to close at N1.24.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Unilever was the worst-performing stock today on the basis of its underwhelming Full Year 2019 results, declining by 9.97% to close at N15.8. Julius Berger shed 6.28% to close at N20.15. Zenith Bank fell to N21.45, losing 2.28%. Eterna Oil tumbled to N2.85, recording 9.52% depreciation. FBN Holdings closed at N7, going down by 4.11%.

TOP 5 TRADES

447.038 million shares estimated at N3.349 billion were traded today in 4,306 deals.

Veritas Kapital Assurance was the most active stock today with 226.561 million units of its stocks worth N45.312 million traded in 8 deals. 45.448 million units of Zenith Bank shares priced at N988.961 million exchanged hands in 548 transactions. GTB had 26.667 million shares valued at N856.169 million traded in 282 deals. UBA traded 17.358 million shares estimated at N146.497 million in 248 transactions. FCMB traded 16.856 million shares valued at N33.023 million in 147 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions