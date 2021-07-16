NSE: Uptick in trading activities as investors pocket N41.8bn

The Nigerian stock market recovered from the bearish situation on Friday following the increase in the equity capitalization to N19.77 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

The figure was N41.82 billion or 0.21 percent higher than the N19.72 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All Share Index was up by 80.28 basis points to settle at 37,947.18 against 37,866.9 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 266.74 million shares and valued at N3.04 billion in 3,065 deals on Friday.

This topped the 159.99 million shares valued at N927.85 million that exchanged hands in 3,038 deals the previous day.

CAP led the gainers’ chart after gaining N1.80kobo to move from N19 to N20.80kobo per share.

United Capital gained N0.20kobo during trading to increase its share price from N6.30kobo to N6.50kobo per share.

Oando share price rose by 2.81 percent to end trading at N3.29kobo from N3.20kobo per share.

Access Bank share price was up by N0.20kobo to move from N9 to N9.20kobo per share at the end of trading.

Japaul Gold share price increased by 2 percent to end trading with N0.51kobo from N0.50kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance topped the losers’ chart after shedding 9.23 percent from its share price to drop from N0.65kobo to N0.59kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa share price declined from N0.45kobo to N0.41kobo per share following a loss of 8.89 percent in its share price.

READ ALSO: NSE: Market cap up by 0.4% as investors pocket N7.9bn

Unity Bank share price plunged by 8.47 percent to end trading at N0.54kobo from N0.59kobo per share.

Associated Bus Company share price declined from N0.36kobo to N0.33kobo per share after losing 8.33 percent in share price during trading.

Regal Insurance completed the list as its share price fell by 8.16 percent to end trading at N0.45kobo from N0.49kobo per share.

GTCO was the most active stock as investors traded 75.63 million shares worth N2.24 billion.

Jaiz Bank shares were traded at a volume of 21.46 million and valued at N12.53 million.

Sovereign Insurance was next with 16.71 million shares traded at a cost of N5.33 million.

Universal Insurance reported 13.03 million shares worth N2.73 million, while United Capital recorded over 12.62 million traded shares at a value of N81.33 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions