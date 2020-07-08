NSE: WAPCO, Julius Berger, Linkage top performers as Market adds N94bn

The Nigerian equity market posted moderate gain Wednesday, buoyed by buy pressure on the stocks of Julius Berger, GTB and WAPCO.

Yet, the cumulative gain the bourse has garnered between the previous session and today is comparatively low given the enormity of the losses racked up few before.

The Banking Index topped the sectorial indices, which gauges performance in 5 principal sectors, advancing 3.41% to 283.44 basis points.

Trade ended with a positive breadth, causing 25 gainers to emerge against 8 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) upped by 0.75% to end the day at 24,278.07. Market capitalisation climbed to N12.665 trillion, rising a little more than Tuesday’s gain.

Year to date, the index is down by 9.55%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

WAPCO topped the gainers’ chart today, appreciating by 10% to close at N11. Julius Berger added up 9.90% to end today’s trade at N17.20. Linkage Assurance went up by 9.30% to N0.47. Regal Insurance leapt to N0.24, notching up 9.09% in the process. Red Star Express completed the top 5, climbing up by 8.90% to N3.55.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Berger led losers, declining by 9.63% to close at N6.10. Caverton fell to N1.74, losing 4.40%. ETI slumped to N4.60, recording 4.17% depreciation. Flour Mills shed 2.70% to end today’s trade at N18. Oando closed at N2.25, going down by 2.17%.

TOP 5 TRADES

232.609 million shares estimated at N4.698 billion were traded today in 3,523 deals.

Fidelity Bank led trade with 37.950 million units of its stocks worth N67.225 million traded in 96 trades. 27.970 million units of MTNN shares priced at N3.218 billion exchanged hands in 146 transactions. WAPCO had 23.060 million shares valued at N250.494 million traded in 130 deals. GTB traded 18.171 million shares estimated at N403.612 million in 278 transactions. Zenith Bank traded 16.776 million shares valued at N276.416 million in 351 deals.

