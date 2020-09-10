NSE: Zenith, MTNN, GTB drive N50bn rally

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rallied on Thursday after three days of consecutive losses with a N50.115 billion appreciation.

Gains recorded by heavyweights like Zenith, MTNN and GTB, as well as those by C&I Leasing and Access Bank, were instrumental in the comeback.

The Banking Index was the day’s top performer among the sectorial indices, advancing by 2.28% to 291.75 basis points.

The market recorded ended with a positive breadth, causing 22 gainers to emerge against 12 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) edged up by 0.38% to end the day at 25,520.97 basis points. Market capitalisation climbed to N13.314 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 4.92%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Eterna topped the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 9.69% to close at N2.49. C&I Leasing added up 8.45% to end trade at N3.85. Wema Bankk went up by 7.84% to N0.55. Japaul leapt to N0.21, notching up 5% in the process. Chams completed the top 5, climbing up by 4.76% to N0.22.

TOP 5 LOSERS

ABC Transport led losers, declining by 7.69% to close at N0.36. Cornerstone shed 7.58% to end trade at N0.61. Consolidated Hallmark fell to N0.32, losing 5.88%. Consolidated Hallmark slumped to N0.51, recording 5.56% depreciation. FCMB closed at N2.15, going down by 4.87%.

TOP 5 TRADES

236.481 million shares estimated at N1.648 billion were traded in 3,251 deals.

Zenith led trade with 33.164 million units of its stocks worth N546.750 million traded in 357 trades. 29.968 million units of Fidelity Bank shares priced at N52.653 million exchanged hands in 104 transactions. Mutual Benefits had 25.037 million shares valued at N5.007 million traded in 38 deals. Wema traded 20.215 million shares estimated at N11.030 million in 58 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 20.061 million shares valued at N100.293 million 153 deals.

