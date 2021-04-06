NSF 2020: Sports minister commends athletes, officials for compliance with COVID-19 protocols | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with COVID-19 protocols by athletes and officials participating in the 20th National Sports Festival in Edo State.

Dare addressed journalists in Benin shortly after he was conducted round the games village by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Lilian Salami, in the company of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

UNIBEN is the official camp for athletes and officials for the festival.

The minister said: “We are satisfied with the compliance with all COVID-19 protocols; we had a brief from the state COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, who told us that about 6, 500 athletes are around for the games.

“COVID-19 test conducted shows about five persons confirmed for virus and they have been isolated and receiving treatment. This shows about a 95 percent success rate.

“We are satisfied, we got a lot of support from Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC). We are satisfied and don’t expect anything less.

READ ALSO: $130,000 AFN Scandal: Sunday Dare orders refund of outstanding debt to IAAF

“As far as COVID 19 protocol is concerned the rules are set and we will not bend it for any state. All states must go through the established rules.”

On his part, Obaseki said the athletes have settled in.

He said: “You can see them having their launch, they are comfortable and the camp is busy with a lot of activities and this is how a games village should be.

“It’s the rainy season, mosquitoes are still around and we will continue to take care of it. For electricity, we are on top of it and so far so good we are on course.”

Join the conversation

Opinions