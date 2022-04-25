Sports
Nsikak Etim emerges champion in maiden South-South Opens scrabble tourney
Former African champion Nsikak Etim emerges as the winner of the maiden South-South Opens Scrabble tournament in the Masters category after edging fellow former continental “Word-Lord” Jimoh Saheed by seven cumulative points when both heavyweights finish with 11 wins apiece after 15 rounds of games in Asaba, Delta State on Sunday.
The results underline the high-line competition as well as board intelligence displayed by the competitors.
Nsikak and Saheed end the two-day scrabble spectacle with scores tied on 11 wins and four defeats but with a difference of seven points separating the two after recording 827 and 820 points respectively.
David Ogedengbe finishes third ahead of early runner Noble Oshevire and scrabble wordsmiths pre-tournament favourites, Olatunde Oduwole and Wellington Jighere who place fourth and fifth on the log.
In the Intermediate category, Olumide Oyejide dominates the second tier with 13 wins and 963 cumulative points while Onota Ojiru and Orughele Akpofure come second and third with 10 wins each but are kept separate by cumulative points of 689 and 674 respectively.
Read Also: D’Warriors players target big wins at South-South Opens scrabble tourney
in the Opens category, Ijegbulem Clement bears his mark by picking the pole position ahead of 62 players who registered while Osikhena “Capo” Ojior claim the Veterans category.
The tournament has in attendance Toke Ake, the President of the Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF) as well as the Vice President who is the Zonal Coordinator Bright Idahosa and other top officials.
138 featured at the first major tournament in the zone this year with over two million naira won in cash prize-money.
Another round of scrabble action shifts to the South-West Zone where players will converge on April 30 for a closed tournament in Ibadan, Oyo state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...