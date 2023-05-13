NUC demands adequate funding of Nigeria’s tertiary education

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, on Saturday, urged the Federal Government to adequately fund tertiary education in Nigeria.

Rasheed made the call at the 2023 National Reunion Conference of Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA) held at the university campus in Ile Ife.

The NUC boss, who was represented by a Consultant to the regulatory body, Prof. Shehu Ado, said the major issue affecting tertiary education in the country was gross underfunding which had affected teaching, learning, and research.

He stressed that poor funding of tertiary education was one of the factors stalling the development of education in the country.

Rasheed said: “The universities are producing graduates who lack skills for employment and creative ability. There is a need for universities to generate income to complement government efforts. The sector cannot be funded alone by the government.

“There is an urgent need to invest in university education, urging that state and private sectors should invest in the sector for national development. The university management also needs to be more prudent in their spending.

“Brain drain in our university system is caused by non-conductive learning and teaching environment and some other issues and these need to be corrected.”

He recalled that university teachers did well in the past because of the value of the Naira.

The NUC chief identified inadequate funding, obsolete equipment, and constant disruption of the academic calendar as part of the challenges facing tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

.“I was surprised when a youth corps member was asked to give the full meaning of NYSC and he couldn’t. This exemplified the deteriorating state and quality of graduates produced by our universities.

“Amongst other issues affecting our tertiary education is an archaic curriculum which ought to be redesigned by injecting realities of time as the world is moving on a rapid note, lack of skilled workers, graduates with no skill and self-confidence,” he stated.

