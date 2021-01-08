NUC directs universities to reopen January 18

The National Universities Commission (NUC) on Friday directed universities to reopen for academic activities on January 18.

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, gave the directive in a statement issued by the commission’s Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Maiyaki, in Abuja.

He said the announcement on reopening of the universities was in compliance with the directive of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) suspended its nine-month strike on December 23 last year.

The commission, however, directed officers on Grade Level 12 and below to remain at home for a period of five weeks as earlier directed by the Federal Government.

The statement read: “I am to add that universities on the resumption of academic activities must under no circumstance violate the full cycle of the university semester system, consistent with the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards approved by the NUC, as well as other extant quality assurance standards and guidelines.”

