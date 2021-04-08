NUC grants licenses to 20 new private varsities | Ripples Nigeria

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted provisional licenses to 20 new private universities in the country.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, presented the licenses to the promoters of the new universities on Thursday in Abuja.

The development brought the number of private universities in the country to 99.

The universities are – Mudiame University, Irrua, Edo; James Hope University, Lagos; Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano; Capital City University, Kano; Ahman Pategi University, Pategi, Kwara; University of Offa, Kwara; Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom; Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara, Maranathan University, Mgbidi, Imo; Ave Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa; Khadija University, Majia, Jigawa; and ANAN University, Kwall, Plateau.

Others are – Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano; Havilla University, Nde-Ikom, Cross River; Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Imo; NOK University, Kachia, Kaduna; Karl-Kumm University, Vom, Plateau; Mewar University, Masaka, Nasarawa; Edusoko University, Bida, Niger; and Philomath University, Kuje, Abuja.

