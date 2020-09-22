NUC issues guidelines for reopening of universities | Ripples Nigeria

The National Universities Commission (NUC) on Tuesday released new guidelines for the reopening of universities in the country.

In a memo signed by the Director, Executive Secretary’s Office, Chris Mayaki, and addressed to the vice-chancellors of the universities, NUC directed the universities to conclude their resumption arrangements in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

The memo read: “Following the recent press briefing by the Presidential Task Force Team on COVID-19, to the effect that significant deadline in the reproduction number (R-value) for COVID-19 has been recorded in the country, the Federal Ministry of Education has accepted the request of the National Universities Commission for universities to firm up arrangement towards the immediate resumption of academic activities.

“Universities should expect inspection visits from staffs of the commission and the Ministry of Education for on-the-spot inspections of physical facilities such as the lecture theatres, accommodation, healthcare facilities.

“Universities must continue to adhere to the safety protocols and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines which are very much in force.”

