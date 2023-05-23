NUGA announces 75 athletes to represent Nigeria at World University Games

The Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) has announce the selection of highly talented athletes from universities across Nigeria to represent the nation at the prestigious World University Games.

Following the rigorous and successful trials held in Edo State, a total of 75 exceptional student-athletes from 22 universities have been chosen to compete in seven different sports disciplines.

The NUGA trials, which showcased the remarkable sporting prowess of university students, witnessed intense competition and outstanding performances.

The selected athletes have demonstrated their exceptional skills, dedication, and commitment to their respective sports, earning their well-deserved places in the Nigerian contingent for the World University Games.

This significant achievement is a testament to the collective efforts and collaborative spirit of the Nigerian university community in nurturing and promoting sporting excellence.

The universities within Nigeria have played a pivotal role in identifying, training, and developing these talented athletes, enabling them to reach their full potential.

NUGA, in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Education, is working tirelessly to ensure the necessary financial support to facilitate the participation of these athletes at the World University Games.

The commitment to cover the expenses for

both the athletes based in Nigeria and those in the diaspora highlights the dedication and determination of NUGA in promoting sports on the international stage.

The World University Games, renowned as a premier global sporting event for university athletes, provides an incredible platform for our talented Nigerian athletes to showcase their skills, compete with the best, and bring glory to our nation.

NUGA is confident that our representatives will exhibit exceptional sportsmanship, resilience, and determination, reflecting the values of our great nation.

NUGA earnestly appeals to both private and public organizations to extend their generous support and assistance to Team Nigeria for their participation in the upcoming World University Games.

The success of our athletes depends greatly on the collective efforts and contributions of various sectors of society.

The Nigerian contingent, consisting of these exceptional athletes and those in the diaspora, will carry the hopes and aspirations of the nation as they compete in the World University Games.

Their journey is a testament to the strength, talent, and determination of Nigerian youth in the field of sports.

