Connect with us

Business

Number of borrowers in Nigeria jumps to five-year high —IMF

Published

3 hours ago

on

Nigeria plummets in World Happiness Index, drops 38 spots in six years

The number of borrowers approaching financial institutions for loans jumped to its highest level in five years according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

IMF stated this in its latest report on Financial Access Survey (FAS) 2021 Trends and Developments.

According to the report, the number of borrowers increased to 29.61 per 1,000 adults in 2020, the highest in five years from 23.81 per 1,000 adults in 2016.

The report noted that the number of commercial banks in Nigeria branches per 100,000 adults dropped to 4.45 in 2020 from 4.78 in 2019.

Also, the number of Automated Teller Machines (ATM) of commercial banks declined to 16.15 per 100,000 adults in 2020 compared with 17.19 per 100,000 Nigerian adults in 2019.

What this means is that 234 commercial bank branches and 649 Automated Teller Machines, ATMs, were closed in 2019.

Read also: ‘Nigeria will surpass IMF’s growth projection,’ says pro-Buhari group

IMF also showed that the outstanding deposits with commercial banks per percentage of GDP rose to 20.50 in 2020 as against 16.31 in 2019.

While Outstanding loans from the deposit money banks increased to 12.93 per percentage of GDP in 2020 from 11.80 in 2019.

“This edition of the FAS Trends and Developments showcases some evidence on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial inclusion. Aggregated data from the current round suggest that both access to and use of financial services at commercial banks continued to be stable despite the pandemic even though country-level data point to some reversals.

“Use of digital financial services grew during the past year, helping undisrupted access to financial services. Data for SMEs and women show mixed outcomes for these vulnerable groups,” the IMF stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × 5 =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord

The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals

On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...