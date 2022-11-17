Number of governors on EFCC’s radar for alleged money laundering has increased – Bawa

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, said on Thursday the the number of governors on the commission’s watchlist for alleged corruption has increased.

Bawa, who disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, was however silent on the identities of the governors currently being monitored by the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC had revealed earlier this month that three serving governors are under surveillance for alleged money laundering.

Bawa also cautioned politicians on the use of illicit funds for the 2023 election campaigns.

He said: “The EFCC is keeping a close eye on the state governors.

“Let me say this, the number of governors that we are monitoring has increased. We are monitoring everything.

“As the country moves closer to the 2023 elections, our message to the politicians, the message is very clear. We all know of course they should sell themselves to the electorates, but they should talk about issues.

“We want to hear about how they are going to solve the problems, not what the problems are. I think it is very important and the good thing is that they are doing that.”

