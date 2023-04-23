Number of internet users in Nigeria jumps to 154m

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s internet user population rose to 154.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

NBS disclosed this in its telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet, Porting and Tariff Information report published on its website.

The report also added that the number of active voice subscribers in Q4 2022 rose to 222,571,568 from the 195,463,898 reported in Q4 2021.

Part of the report reads: “In Q4 2022, there were a total of 222,571,568 active voice subscribers, which is an increase of 13.87% from the 195,463,898 reported in Q4 2021. The growth rate on a quarter-on-quarter basis was 4.89%.

“Regarding active internet subscribers, there were 154,847,901 reported in Q4 2022, an increase of 9.07% from the 141,971,560 reported in Q4 2021. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, this grew by 1.35%.”

State by State internet and voice subscribers

On state profile analysis, Lagos State had the highest number of active voice subscribers in Q4 2022, with 26,460,867, followed by Ogun with 12,994,352 and Kano with 12,373,201.

Conversely, Bayelsa had the least number of active voice subscribers with 1,571,692, followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti with 1,920,996 and 2,001,846, respectively.

Also. Lagos state had the highest number of active internet subscribers in Q4 2022, with 18,702,394, followed by Ogun with 9,206,614 and Kano with 8,470,131.

On the other hand, Bayelsa had the least number of active internet subscribers with 1,101,002, followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti with 1,264,825 and 1,474,970, respectively.

