Number of out-of-school children may worsen insecurity situation —NCNE

The National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE) has said the increased figure of out-of-school-children from 10.5 million in 2021 to 18.5 million in 2022 is as a result of banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and early marriage in the North-West region of the country.

Prof. Bashir Usman, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, who made this claim on Thursday in Kaduna, asserted that the alarming rate of the out-of-school-children negatively worsens the security situation in the region and the country at large if not checked.

He stated this at a capacity-building training for members of school-based management committees (SBMCs) and mothers’ association (MA) from Northwestern states on combating the menace, adding that 3.5 million of the 18.5 million children are from nomadic background.

The Secretary, who was represented by the Director of Quality Assurance of the Commission, Mr Akin Akinyosoye, asserted that the issue of out-of-school-children has been one of the major problems in the implementation of nomadic education programmes.

