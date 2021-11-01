Nuno’s reign at Tottenham ends. Could Conte become next Spurs boss?

Tottenham Hotspur have on Monday parted ways with manager Nuno Espirito Santo after only four months in charge at the London club.

The Premier League side were beaten 3-0 at home on Saturday by Manchester United, a defeat that meant they have lost five games in their last seven league outings.

Recall that 47-year-old Nuno was named manager in June after he signed a two-year contract with Spurs, who are currently eighth in the Premier League, and 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

“I regret that we have had to take this decision,” said managing director of football at Tottenham, Fabio Paratici.

“I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed.”

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

Read Also: Ronaldo, Cavani, Rashford score as Man Utd thrash Spurs

Why Conte could be next manager

Tottenham, in a statement, said a decision on who will succeed Nuno will “follow in due course”.

But former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte appears to be the leading candidate to replace Nuno at the club.

Recall that the 52-year-old Italian had been the club’s choice following Jose Mourinho’s exit in April, but Spurs opted not to do a deal amid concern over his demands.

Conte has been out of work since leaving Inter Milan in May, just weeks after he led the club to a first Serie A title in 11 years.

He also won the Premier League and FA Cup at Chelsea but was sacked in July 2018 after a disappointing second year in charge.

The former midfielder also managed Juventus from 2011-14, winning three Serie A titles, and took charge of the Italian national team from 2014-16.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now