NUPENG extends strike notice by seven days

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Thursday extended the ultimatum given to the Federal Government to address its demands by seven days.

The body had on November 15 gave the federal government a 14-day ultimatum to implement the agreement signed by both parties.

NUPENG was demanding the payment of workers’ salaries and title benefits, among others.

It threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if the government fails to address the demands at the expiration of the ultimatum.

The union announced the extension of the ultimatum in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Mr. Afolabi Olawale, in Lagos.

The statement read: “Leadership of the union is still exercising further patience and restraint to give the ongoing discussions the chances of resolving these issues once and for all.

“The decision of the union to give another seven-day ultimatum should not be misconstrued as a sign of capitulation or weakness.

“Rather, it is a demonstration of our resolve not to inflict unnecessary pains on Nigerians or create any form of artificial scarcity of petroleum products.”

NUPENG urged the government and all other concerned entities to take advantage of the extension and address the demands.

“It is our hope that government does the needful and save the nation the pains and losses our industrial action will bring,” the statement added

