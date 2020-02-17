NUPENG, independent marketers down tools in Rivers

Distribution of petroleum products will be up for disruption from Monday as the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) has directed its members to stop the distribution of fuel to any part of Rivers State.

Similarly, the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) also instructed its members to shut down their petrol filling stations.

The action of the two associations is said to be as a result of the alleged arrest of two tanker drivers and seizure of their trucks by the Rivers State task force on decongestion of roads.

A directive by the NUPENG on Sunday decried alleged harassment of their members, adding that the strike would go on until the matter was settled.

The directive read in part: “Important notice: Shutdown of all filling stations in Rivers State at 00 hours (Monday) 17th February, 2020. Major/IPMAN/MUPENG/others. Issues: Consistent arrest of genuine trucks/products, multiple taxation in the state and activities of task force/other agents.”

NUPENG’s Port Harcourt Zonal Chairman, Mr Alex Agwanwor, while speaking on the strike, said they were going on strike because of members of the union currently in police custody.

Agwanwor, who is also NUPENG’s National Treasurer, explained that members of the union would not work until the tanker drivers and seized trucks were released.

He said: “We have directed all filling station operators in Rivers State to shut down. We are having issues with the task force on decongestion in the state.

“Our members are the target of this task force. We have written letters to the police, the army and the DSS that our members should be released. So, we are shutting down our operations until the issues are resolved.”

