NUPENG mandates staff to commence strike in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

NUPENG mandates staff to commence strike in Kaduna
The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has directed its members to shut down services in Kaduna State with effect from May 16.
The directive was in compliance with Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC’s) five days warning strike over the sack of workers in the state.
NUPENG’s General Secretary, Mr Afolabi Olawale gave the directive in a letter addressed to the Petroleum Tanker Drivers branch of NUPENG on Wednesday.
Olawale said compliance with the directive was necessary for the successful execution of the campaign against the alleged anti-labour practices of the Kaduna state governor.
“Following the series of anti-labour acts and behaviour of the Kaduna State government being led by Mr El-Rufai, as shown in the mass sack of teachers and other civil servants in the state, and his refusal to implement the new minimum wage as provided for in the new minimum wage law, the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed that there should be a total withdrawal of services to Kaduna State by the Nigerian Workers for five days in the first instance from Sunday, 16 May 2021.
“Consequent upon that directive, you are hereby direct to effect maximum compliance of this directive for the successful execution of this campaign against anti-labour activities and behaviour of the Executive Governor of Kaduna State.
READ ALSO: NUPENG, PENGASSAN direct members in Chevron to shut down operations
“Our solidarity remains constant for the union makes us strong!” said the circular dated May 11, 2021, and addressed to the Chairman/Secretary of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of NUPENG.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the NLC directed workers in the state to totally withdraw services for five days with effect from May 16, 2021.
The directive was given following the sack of over 4,000 workers in the state.
Kaduna State NLC Chairman, Mr Ayuba Suleiman had said that the decision was taken during an emergency meeting in Kaduna with a delegation from the NLC national headquarters.
The union had accused the state government of ignoring due process in the recent disengagement of over 4,000 workers from local governments, state basic education board, and Primary Health Care Agency.
