Nurse arrested for killing wife, two children

A nurse in Inisa town, Osun State, Tunde Oyeniran, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his wife and two children.

He was said to have perpetrated the act on Friday, around 11pm, using a cutlass to kill his wife, Sarah, and the two children, after which he allegedly inflicted cuts on himself in the hand and stomach and raised the alarm, claiming that his family was attacked by hoodlums.

The spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said Oyeniran was arrested where he was receiving treatment, adding that preliminary investigation revealed a foul play, and that the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department was already investigating the matter.

Opalola said: “From the information available to us, the incident happened around 11pm last Friday in Inisa. The suspect reportedly used a cutlass to kill his wife, Sarah, and the two children living with them.

“Three corpses recovered from the scene have been deposited in a morgue in Ikirun for post-mortem examination. A cutlass was also recovered from the scene. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie, has directed thorough investigation into the incident.”

