Nurse dies from COVID-19 in Edo

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Edo State government on Friday confirmed the death of a nurse and other person from COVID-19 in the state.

The Head of the state’s COVID-19 Case Management, Dr. Ebomwonyi Osagie, disclosed this during the daily press briefing on the virus in the state.

He added that the nurse who worked with the Auchi General Hospital and the second victim were not vaccinated.

Osagie said the state recorded 36 new cases in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19: Edo threatens to stop unvaccinated doctors from treating patients

Osagie said: “So far a total of 363 samples were collected.

“We have 51 people in admission, 296 people in home care, and 250 discharged.

“For now, we have a total of 925 confirmed cases, 646 active cases, and 35 death recorded so far.”


