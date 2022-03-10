NURTW crisis deepens as MC Oluomo withdraws Lagos chapter from union

The division within the ranks of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) widened on Thursday after the Chairman of the union in Lagos, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, withdrew the state chapter from the organisation.

In a statement he personally signed, Oluomo cited irreconcilable differences between the members of the NURTW executive committee for the decision.

The NURTW national body had earlier on Thursday suspended Oluomo for alleged insubordination and other gross misconducts.

The statement read: “In fact, we have protested to the Lagos State Government about the State of affairs in our Union. Being law-abiding and responsible citizens, we have decided to explore all avenues for peace in the interest of all, we will not support any action that can threaten the peace that we cherish so much in Lagos State.

“Therefore, I, Comrade Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, on behalf of the State Administrative Council (SAC), State Executive Council (SEC) members and the entire union rank and file members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council with over 200 Branches and Zones hereby resolve to immediate withdraw of our membership and operation from the National body of NURTW for peace to reign in Lagos State.”

The Lagos State NURTW chairman cited a section of the union’s constitution to justify the withdrawal of the state chapter from the national body.

“Every person shall be entitled to assembly freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any association for the protection of his or her interests. This means that every person shall be entitled to join an association and exit freely without molestation. ”

“In view of this and the crisis at hand, Lagos State Government is hereby invited to consider its white paper on Transport Union activities, 2004 section 5C, which states that the Government should take over the management of any garage or motor park where there is a crisis until such is resolved by the consultative committee.

“We hereby call on Lagos State Government to take over the running of the affairs of the Union with the Constitution of a park Management Committee for Motor Garages and parks in the state, thereby ensuring peace and tranquility, pending the determination of the matter in the interest of the good people of Lagos State,” the statement added.

