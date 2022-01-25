NURTW distances self from Lagos Island violence, condemns attacks, killings

The leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has distanced itself from the deadly clashes that led to the killing of four persons at the Idumota area of Lagos on Friday, saying the Union does not encourage violence of any sort.

The deadly clashes which was said to have been between rival factions of the Union, started on Thursday night and spilled over to Friday, and affected the commercial nerve centres of the Lagos Island area like Idumota, Balogun, Kosoko, Tom Jones, Martins and Oluwole, with the gangs shooting indiscriminately in different directions while displaying assorted arms and ammunition including guns, machetes and charms. It also left many others injured.

The violence also led to the arrest of two top officials of the Union, Azeez Lawal, popularly known as Kunle Poly, and Mustapha Sego, on the allegations that the attacks were perpetrated by their supporters.

But in a statement on Tuesday issued by the National President of the NURTW, Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, the Union said it was not a party to violence in any form, while also condemning the “killings and ugly incidents in Lagos.”

“The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) condemned the killings and attacks among members of the union, and the unrest that lead to the death of people yet to be identified at Idumota axis of Lagos last week,” the statement said.

“According to reports and viral Videos in the public domain, it is certain that an unconfirmed number of lives were lost during this ugly incident and the union will not rest until faces behind these actions are been fished out.

“We want to assure you that NURTW is not in support of such conduct and the ugly incident that occurred at idumota axis of Lagos Island and we are disassociating the body from any act that is capable of promoting spilling of blood and paralysing businesses as witnessed a few days ago in Lagos.

“In ensuring that appropriate actions are being taken to end such conduct going forward, the union will be working with the Lagos State Government, security agencies, and other stakeholders to investigate as well as go after persons or groups that are behind this re-occurring barbaric display that led to the loss of lives and several properties in the community.

“The NURTW has followed this incident that brought Lagos Island to a chaotic situation, posing danger to lives and properties and grounding business activities in the area.

“We hereby assure Lagosians, as the national body of NURTW, that something will be done to end such conduct. We cannot continue this way, putting a bad image on the entirety of the Union, this is unacceptable.

“The union is tendering its unreserved apology to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and entire Lagosians over the inconvenience the ugly incident may have caused the state, its law-abiding people, and businesses that suffered the unrest the most.

“We commend the state government on the quick intervention that brought calm to the community and the body is assuring the government that all erring members who took to violence instead of peace will not go unpunished.”

The statement also threatened to sanction any state executive found culpable in the violence with an indefinite suspension or outright dissolution of any chapter that contravene laid down instructions going forward.

“We are using this medium to pass a strong message to the Union’s members in Lagos at large, that state’s council executives and NURTW operations in the state entirely may be suspended indefinitely to allow investigation on the incident to be carried out diligently.

“However, consultations are ongoing with the state government, security agencies, and other stakeholders so as to reach an arrangement on next line of actions which would be determined by the outcome of the reached agreement.

“The state’s council executives and entire members of the union should bear in mind that notice of further action will be communicated upon conclusion by the apex body of the union.

“We sympathize with the families of the people that lost their lives during the incident and pray to God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.”

