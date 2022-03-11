NURTW: Lagos Assembly demands implementation of parking policy

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday urged the state’s State Parking Authority (LSPA) to immediately begin the full implementation of the state’s parking policy.

The Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, Temitope Adewale, stated this at media briefing in Lagos.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Thursday night banned all National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) activities in the state with immediate effect.

Adewale said the full implementation of the parking policies would reduce traffic congestion and ensure improved road safety in the state.

He said: “The Lagos State Parking Policy has been designed to decongest traffic and address climate change challenges.

“The policy which is created under the Transportation Reform Law was to create job opportunities and generate revenue for the state through issuance of parking tickets to defaulters.

“Hence, there should not be any contention over the steps being taken by the state government following the crisis currently rocking the union.

“This is because the legislative arm had been very proactive as it already passed a law creating the Lagos State Parking Authority (LSPA), which should now oversee activities at all the motor parks in the state.

“It is clear to state that all motor parks and their activities will be under the Lagos State Parking Authority as stipulated by law.”

