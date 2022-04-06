NURTW sacks MC Oluomo, dissolves Lagos council

The National Administrative Council (NAC) of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has fired Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo as the Lagos State Chairman of the union.

The union has also dissolved its Lagos State council.

The National Administrative Council of the union made this known in a statement titled “Dissolution of Lagos State Administrative Council”, jointly signed by its national president, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, and general secretary, Alhaji Kabiru Ado Ya’u on Wednesday.

The union said the decision was based on the provisions of the union’s constitution.

The union’s secretary in Lagos State, Seyi Bankole, was subsequently announced as the new head of NURTW in Lagos.

The statement reads in part:

“In view of the fact that nature abhors vacuum, the state secretary of the union, Comrade Seyi Bankole, is hereby directed to take over the running of the affairs of Lagos State council pending the constitution of a caretaker committee after consultation with relevant authorities.”

READ ALSO: Lagos Police warns NURTW against public protests over crisis within union

The statement also admonished all members of the union in the state and general public to henceforth desist from dealing with members of the dissolved Lagos State council on issues concerning the union.

The national body stated that it took the decision to dissolve the Lagos State council due to the failure of Akinsanya to show remorse.

“The National Administrative Council, during its meeting of March 15, 2022, graciously passed a resolution to grant pardon to the suspended state chairman if he showed remorse and tender unreserved apology to the union.

“However, up till this moment the suspended chairman has bluntly refused to do so, hence, the decision to take action against the Lagos State Administrative Council by dissolving same,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now