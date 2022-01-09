News
NUT orders teachers to stay at home in Niger
Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Niger State has directed its members to stay at home in a bid to press home its demands.
The union was demanding the full payment of its members’ salaries.
Schools in Niger State will resume for the second term of the 2021/2022 academic session on Monday.
In a statement issued on Sunday by its Chairman, Muhammad Ibrahim Khaliel, and the Secretary, Jimada Abubakar, NUT said the teachers would stay at home until the state government stop the payment of their salaries in percentage.
READ ALSO: Teachers threaten strike
The statement read: “Consequent upon the continuous payment of teachers salary in percentage, you are hereby directed to shun the resumption date and remain at home indefinitely.
“The Union shall remain resolute in the fight to better the welfare of its members. We encourage you to go about your lawful activities and await further directives from the Union.”
