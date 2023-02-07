News
NUT to sue states for failure to implement N30,000 minimum wage
The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has concluded plans to file trade dispute suits with the Registrar of Trade Unions against state governments that have refused to implement the N30,000 minimum wage.
The leadership of the teachers’ union said the action became necessary after some “non-cooperative” state governors blatantly refused to implement the agreed minimum wage for teachers in their states since it was signed into law by President Muhammad Buhari in 2019.
The NUT National President, Audu Titus-Amba, in a statement in Monday, said engagements by the Union and the government has failed to yield any positive results.
“We have increasingly engaged our state governments on the issues of the N30,000 minimum wage and the consequential adjustments and have filed a trade dispute with the registrar of trade unions against some non-cooperative state governments,” Titus-Amba said.
READ ALSO:NUT tasks governors on payment of salary arrears
“It is in the public domain that a loaf of bread in Nigeria today costs about N1,000 and a tin of peak cream milk is sold at about N500.
“How then can a worker on the N30,000 national minimum wage feed himself and his family through the month?
“We are in an election year, and the 2023 general elections will commence on February 25, 2023, and so on. I, therefore, urge all our members to vote wisely; but we should not vote for any candidate or party that is perceived not to be worker-friendly, no matter the inducement, persuasion, or any other consideration,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...