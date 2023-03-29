N’West APC Vice Chair, Lukman, tackles lawmakers lobbying for positions in 10th Nat’l Assembly

The North-West National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mallam Salihu Lukman, has tackled lawmakers jostling for leadership positions in the incoming National Assembly.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that some lawmakers, including Orji Kalu, Jubrin Barau, Godswill Akpabio, David Umahi and a few others, had declared their intentions to run for the seat.

Orji Kalu particularly sought the support of President Muhammadu Buhari during a visit to the Villa on Tuesday.

The former Abia State governor claimed it was his turn to be Senate President, urging the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone it to the South-East.

But in a statement issued on Tuesday, Lukman described those aspiring to be leaders in both lower and upper chambers as disrespectful to the structures of the ruling party.

He also accused them of not recognizing the challenges of national cohesion in Nigeria.

The statement reads: “So far, we only have individual aspirations for leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly. Most of the aspirations hardly recognise the challenges of national cohesion. Unfortunately, most of those aspiring for positions of leadership in the 10th National Assembly appear to be disrespectful to structures of the party and their membership, including the NWC.

“Hardly do they show any interest to consult the NWC as an organ or its members individually. Somehow, there is also the demeaning perception that aspiring leaders could always acquire the support of party organs. This must be remedied.”

