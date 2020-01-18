Nwosu denies approaching Supreme Court to declare him governor

The Imo State governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 general elections, Uche Nwosu, has denied reports that he approached the Supreme Court to declare him the rightful governor of the state in place of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Nwosu, who was last year sacked by the Supreme Court as a candidate in the election, made the denial in Abuja while speaking with journalists on Friday.

According to him, the reports linking him to trying to take advantage of the ruling of the Supreme Court in sections of the media are incorrect, adding that he has made no such attempt.

Read also: Afenifere chieftain apologises for obstructing Osinbajo’s convoy

Nwosu, who described the reports as mischievous, false and a handiwork of desperate elements who are discomfited over the new found sense of reconciliation and peace within the party, said: “It is obvious that some elements are still living in the past, but I and indeed all my followers and supporters are looking into the future with assurances of a brighter hope for Imo State.

“If for nothing else, the emergence of Senator Hope Uzodimma has reenergised the Party and brought all members of the APC in Imo State on the same page.”

Join the conversation

Opinions