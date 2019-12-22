Nwosu reacts to Supreme Court ruling, blames APC

The son-in-law of former Governor Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu, on Saturday said he has accepted the judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, disqualifying him as a candidate in the March 9 governorship election in Imo State.

He however lampooned the All Progressives Congress (APC) for failing to consider the legal implications of its action when it substituted his name as the authentic candidate of the party.

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court had ruled on Friday that Nwosu was nominated by both the APC and the Action Alliance, and as such ought not to have contested the governorship poll.

In a statement on Saturday, the former Chief of Staff to Okorocha, expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his neutrality during the crisis that led to the substitution of his name by the ruling party, while also commending his father-in-law for reposing confidence in him.

Nwosu said: “I solemnly want to state with every sense of humility, that I have accepted the judgement of the Supreme Court in good faith.

“The apex court, in its judgment, said that ab initio, I was the authentic candidate of All Progressives Congress, and then concluded that I had double nominations – that replacing my name as the governorship candidate of APC was not a good action.

“The leadership of the party substituted my name without looking at the legal and other contentious implications of that action. I want to thank the Almighty God for taking me to the level I have seen myself both in politics and in life generally because without him, I would not have got to this level.”

