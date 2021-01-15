NYSC announces new reopening date for camps, sets conditions

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said camps across the country will now open January 19, 2021, as against the earlier announced date of January 18, 2021.

The disclosure was made known by the NYSC Camp Safe Reopening Project Lead, Dr Oyeladun Okunromade, on Friday during a sensitisation webinar for the 2020 Batch B Stream II corps members, titled ‘Protecting The health Of The Nigerian Youth: Safe Reopening Of NYSC Orientation Camps.’

In attendance were the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

Speaking, the NYSC DG said the Service won’t hesitate to decamp any corps member, who fails to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols within orientation camps.

Okunromade also revealed that corps members would resume 200 in number daily and would be tested for COVID-19 upon getting to NYSC camps, warning that corps members who fail to resume at their allotted dates risk resuming with the next batch.

“There won’t be any form of religious gatherings in camp. We encourage virtual activities.

“Corps members are required to come on camp with their face masks and other personal protective materials as the NYSC would not provide those.

“Maami market has also been significantly reduced in line with the new normal. There won’t be any sitting down with friends to dine at the market but there will take-aways,” she said.

