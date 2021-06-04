NYSC denies reports DG said corp members can be mobilised for war | Ripples Nigeria

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has slammed reports that its Director-General, Brig.Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated that corp members ought to be mobillised for warfare.

Media reports has stated that the NYSC DG noted that corps members were part of the national defence policy of Nigeria and could be mobilised for war if need be.

The NYSC boss was quoted as saying that, “Corps members are on reserve. They are part of the national defence policy of this country. So, where there is serious war, our corps members are educated, they are knowledgeable and they can be trained. You see the drill and so on.

“So, if not for the knowledge, where are you going to mobilise such young Nigerians to train them quickly to put in their best for the country? So, corps members are on reserve. They are also part of the national defence policy.”

Read also: Nigerian govt can mobilize corps members for war – NYSC

The assertion had drawn severe criticisms from many Nigerians.

However, in a swift counter-reaction, issued by its spokesperson, Abosede Aderibigbe on Thursday, the corps denied the reports attributed to Ibrahim.

The statement reads, “This is to clarify the misrepresentation of the NYSC Director-General’s recent interview with the media currently trending on the social media.

“The Director-General had stated that in line with the National Defence Policy, Corps Members are like soldiers on reserve, because their education, exposure and sophistication, can make them easily adaptable to military training.

“He charged them to remain focused and patriotic; and for the spirit of NYSC to live in all Nigerians.

“General Ibrahim never at any point said that Corps Members are being mobilised to fight war.

“The Scheme shall continue to safeguard the interest of Corps Members at all times.”

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions