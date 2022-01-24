NYSC DG drums support for creation of trust fund for corps members

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim has appealed to the Federal Government to grant approval for the establishment of a Trust Fund for the benefit of Corps Members.

The bill on the proposed Trust Fund has passed the second reading at the House of Representatives, Abuja.

According to a statement signed by the Deputy Director (Press and Public Relations), Emeka Mgbemena, the DG made the call on Sunday while appearing on TVC’s “Journalists’ Hangout”.

The DG argued that the Trust Fund if actualised, “would help to reinvigorate the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme, as it would empower more Corps Members with start-up capitals for their business initiatives at the end of their service year, which in turn would lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty, given the fact that the businesses to be established will employ millions of Nigerians, thereby taking them off the labour market.”

lbrahim also stated that the Fund would address the infrastructural deficit in the Scheme, such as the upgrade of facilities at the NYSC Orientation Camps; training and retraining of personnel, among others.

He appealed to the Federal Government to modify the school curriculum and introduce Entrepreneurship training whereby students would have been exposed to vocational studies before their deployment for National Service.

“The Director-General assured that the Scheme would continue to utilise the potentials of Corps Members for national development through its ventures like; the NYSC Bakery, NYSC Water Factory, NYSC Farms, NYSC Film, NYSC Radio, among others.

“He commended members of the House of Representatives for allowing the bill to pass the second reading, adding that Corps Members have been involved in several national assignments with commendation from members of the public,” the statement reads further

