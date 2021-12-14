NYSC DG urges Corps members to be security conscious

Corps Members have been told to be rest assured that Management of NYSC remains committed to their security and general welfare as it was in constant liaison with security agencies and other stakeholders with the view of ensuring their safety as well as addressing other essential needs for a fulfilling service year.

The Corps members were also advised as they proceed to their locations of Primary Assignment, to be security conscious at all times, steer clear of acts that could put them in harm’s way such as staying out late at night, attendance of night parties, visitation of dangerous places, and acceptance of car ride from strangers.

Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim gave the advice during the terminal parade/closing ceremony of the 2021 batch ‘C’ Stream II orientation course for Corps members posted to Yobe state held on Tuesday.

The NYSC DG said that, “At all times, you should be good Ambassadors of the NYSC as well as your families and institutions of graduation. Therefore, you must be wary of acts that can soil our image, especially vices such as drug abuse and trafficking, cybercrime and advanced-fee-fraud”.

Represented by the Yobe State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Hafsat Yerima, the DG said that, “Also, remember that your membership of the Service Corps does not confer immunity from the legal consequences of any wrongdoing. I, therefore, enjoin you to continue to be law-abiding while also serving as role models for the younger ones” .

He further urged the Corps members to avoid using the social media for ethnic jingoism, rumour peddling and the promotion of hatred saying, “Instead, your activities online should be targeted at self-improvement as well as promotion of the unity, peace and prosperity of our dear country. Also avoid being speculative on issues affecting the NYSC and, instead, visit our website, social media platforms and other official channels for clarifications”.

He said that, “My dear compatriots, as you begin the next phase of the Service Year, I urge you to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work and resilience, which you imbibed during the Orientation Course. It is my ardent hope that you will strive to meet the expectations of Nigerians by contributing towards the progress and development of our fatherland”.

“Your letters of posting to Places of Primary Assignment will be handed to you soon after this ceremony. In this regard, I would like to remind you of your oath of allegiance in which you pledged to accept posting in good faith. I enjoin you to perform your duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws as well as workplace rules and regulations”, he stressed.

The DG added that, “In keeping with the objectives of the Scheme, you are expected to integrate into your host communities while also appreciating and respecting their cultures. I must, however, emphasize that engagement in their local politics is a no-go-area for you. Furthermore, I enjoin you to undertake personal and group Community Development Service projects that will help to uplift the living standard of the people”.

According to him, “I have received impressive reports on your participation in the entrepreneurial and vocational trainings conducted in Camp under the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme. I encourage you to build on the skills acquired by availing yourselves of opportunities for post-camp training”.

“This will go a long way in empowering you for self-employment. On our part, we are liaising with financial institutions and other stakeholders with a view to providing start-up loans to enable you actualize your business dreams. I wish to assure you that Management will continue to explore avenues for optimizing the impact of the programme”, he said.

Shuaibu Ibrahim reiterated the warning against unauthorized journeys and night trips stressing that, “travelling at night will not only increase the risk of accident, but also make rescue difficult. You are, therefore, advised to always cut short your trips from 6:00pm in the evening and pass the night at military barracks and other locations officially designated as safe. Furthermore, you should board vehicles only at approved motor parks so as to avoid falling prey to criminals”.

He also used the opportunity to remind them that the COVID-19 prevention protocols are not meant to be observed in the Orientation Camp alone saying, “With your level of awareness of the virus, I am confident that you would continue to be on your guard everywhere you find yourselves while also helping to sensitize members of the host communities” .

“May I also remind you of the Federal Government’s plan to make presentation of evidence of COVID-19 vaccination a condition for gaining entry to government offices from 1stDecember, 2021. You are, therefore, expected to make yourselves available for the vaccination as the rule will apply to you in your places of Primary Assignment”, he reminded.

The NYSC DG added that, “I consider it appropriate to once again appeal to Corps Employers to always accept Corps Members posted to them, and make the necessary provisions for their welfare. In addition, I urge you to mentor them properly to enable them develop their potentials” .

He also called on other stakeholders, including State and Local Government authorities as well as traditional rulers, to give the necessary encouragement to the Corps members thanking the Federal Government for its unwavering support for the Scheme.

He concluded the address appreciating State Governments, Local Government Councils, Security Agencies, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, the TY Danjuma Foundation, traditional rulers, Corps Employers and other stakeholders whose support has contributed to the successes over the years.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi

