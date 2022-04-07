NYSC DG warns Corp members against criticizing govt on social media

Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned corps members against criticizing government policies on social media.

Ibrahim issued the warning on Wednesday at the opening of the senior staff quarters at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State, which was initiated and completed by the State Coordinator, Mrs Victoria Ani.

“Let me warn you against using social media to disparage government policies.

“Rather, you should allow all the lessons learnt in the course of the orientation programme to incorporate you into change vanguards and the youths of the new Nigeria, who will take the nation out of the myriads of challenges facing it,” he said.

The director-general urged corps members not to do anything that might jeopardize the scheme’s success story, speaking to them shortly before the staff quarters were inaugurated.

Ibrahim, who stated that he was determined to protect all corps members working around the country, advised them to examine their surroundings well and report any security threats to security services as soon as possible.

“My dear patriotic children in the service to the fatherland, I want to urge you to give your best to the development of this country wherever you find yourselves and continue to work relentlessly towards achieving the unity and integration of Nigeria which the NYSC was established to promote.

“The Federal Government and the good people of this country expect nothing short of patriotism, and devoted service from you and from our part; we will not relent in improving on your welfare.

“This is the part of the reasons why you have been enrolled into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“I want you to reciprocate the kind gesture and welcome development from the government and contribute your quota at your various places of primary assignment and host communities,” he said.

Mrs Victoria Ani, the Ondo State Coordinator, was also congratulated by the D-G for sticking to the management’s policy objective.

