NYSC dismisses claims of COVID-19 cases in orientation camps

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday night described as untrue claims of COVID – 19 infections among corps members.

The NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, who reacted to the claims in a statement, said there the service was collaborating with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in safeguarding the lives of corps members and camp officials.

The Coordinator of the NYSC in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mrs. Walida Isa, had said earlier on Monday that five out of the 858 corps members posted to the FCT for the 2020 Batch `B’ Stream 1 exercise tested positive for the virus.

She said the affected corps members are receiving treatment at the NCDC facility in the capital city.

But Adeyemi said no single case of COVID-19 has been reported in the NYSC orientation camps in Lagos, Kano and FCT.

She said: “The attention of management has been drawn to the news making the rounds about some corps members that had tested positive for Coronavirus in Lagos, Kano and FCT camps.

“The true position is that no corps member in any of the NYSC camps is COVID-19 positive. It is pertinent to add that the NYSC is in collaboration with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the centre maintains a very strong presence in all the NYSC camps nationwide.

“As a proactive measure, all prospective corps members were tested for COVID – 19 before being admitted into the camps. Those that tested positive were handed over to the NCDC for treatment and management.

“Accordingly, the general public is hereby assured that the 37 camps of the scheme are safe, as COVID – 19 safety protocols are strictly adhered to.

“There is no cause for alarm. Both the scheme and NCDC are up to the task of safeguarding the lives of corps members and camp officials.

