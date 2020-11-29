NYSC dismisses report on rising COVID-19 cases in orientation camps

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Sunday dismissed reports on the rising cases of COVID-19 at its orientation camps across the country.

The NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, who reacted to the report in a statement, said no corps member had tested positive for COVID-19 in any of the 37 orientation camps across the country.

She added that before the commencement of the ongoing orientation programme, the scheme had in collaboration with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), tested all the prospective corps members for COVID-19 while those that tested positive for the virus were handled by the NCDC.

The statement read: “ The attention of management has been drawn to the write-up with the caption: ‘Why the Rising Cases of COVID-19 in NYSC Camps’ trending on the new and traditional media.

“No one, both staff and prospective corps members that tested positive for COVID-19 were allowed into any of the orientation camps. Therefore, it is erroneous and very misleading to talk about rising cases of COVID-19 in NYSC camps.

“It is pertinent to state that the terminology, prospective corps member should not be confused with corps member as both cannot be used interchangeably. A corps member is a qualified Nigerian youth who has been duly admitted into the NYSC orientation camp, registered and formally sworn-in as a bona fide member of the service corps.

“Members of the public are urged to disregard the misleading story and make clarification from the NYSC or NCDC on issues pertaining to COVID- 19, so as to guard against the spread of false information.”

